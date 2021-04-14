Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000.

MNRO stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

