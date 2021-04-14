Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $290.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT opened at $248.31 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.