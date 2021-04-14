Raymond James Upgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.