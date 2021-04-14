Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Up 4.8%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.01. 4,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

