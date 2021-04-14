Raytheon Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NYSE:RTX opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

