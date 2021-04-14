RChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $185.98 million and $1.04 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

