REAL Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $4,763.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

