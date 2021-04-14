Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138,467 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

