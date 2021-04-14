Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 759,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,906,289. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

