Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 974 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

CSX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 69,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.