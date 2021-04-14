Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.