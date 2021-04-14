Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.29 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 16,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,856. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

