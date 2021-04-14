Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

