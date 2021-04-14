Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.11. The stock had a trading volume of 670,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The company has a market capitalization of $868.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.28.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

