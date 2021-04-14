Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $6.90 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

