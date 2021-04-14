Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Up 169.4% in March

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the March 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 915,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

