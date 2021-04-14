Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 1,531,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,372. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

