Ren One Day Volume Tops $126.95 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $126.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

