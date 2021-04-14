Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.