Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 27,328 Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

