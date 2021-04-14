Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $129,000 Position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MICT were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MICT by 3,622.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MICT stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. MICT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

