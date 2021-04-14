Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 48,583 Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

