Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DXF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

