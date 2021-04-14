Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317,838 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of The Alkaline Water worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 252,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

