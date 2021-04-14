renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $782.11 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $782.11 million and $22.21 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,179.25 or 0.99918266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,578 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

