renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 118.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 118.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $406,641.96 and approximately $2.24 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00736934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.98 or 0.99645350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.60 or 0.00845822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

