Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.54.

NYSE:RSG opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Republic Services by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Republic Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

