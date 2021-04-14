Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

