Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $77,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

