Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for zooplus (ZO1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of zooplus (ETR: ZO1) recently:

4/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – zooplus was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZO1 stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €258.80 ($304.47). 12,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.03. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €98.90 ($116.35) and a fifty-two week high of €267.60 ($314.82).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.