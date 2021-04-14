RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 2.75% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $64.74.

