RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 161,694 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 12,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.