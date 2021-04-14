Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ribbit LEAP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,972. Ribbit LEAP has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAP. EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Ribbit LEAP

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

