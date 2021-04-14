Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 321.0 days.

RHUHF stock remained flat at $$33.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHUHF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

