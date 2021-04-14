Rick T. Kusmirski Sells 47,500 Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,218.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 21,000 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00.

Shares of SYH stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.48 million and a P/E ratio of -22.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.60.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

