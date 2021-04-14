RMPL Hits Market Cap of $696,856.86 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, RMPL has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001639 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $696,856.86 and approximately $557.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00063934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00690321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00088383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00036199 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

