Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.70

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.70 and last traded at $83.39, with a volume of 5937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

