Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £515.00 million and a P/E ratio of 84.38. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

