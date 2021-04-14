Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.60. 464,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.