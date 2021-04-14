Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.