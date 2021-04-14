Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

