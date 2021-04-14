Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

