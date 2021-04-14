Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 41,121 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,121 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $106,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,528. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

