Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $131.50 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,494 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $131,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $413.93. 13,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,148. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.42 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

