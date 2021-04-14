Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $336,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

BABA stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $241.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $653.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

