Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,688 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $236,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $159.43. 161,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

