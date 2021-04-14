Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 35,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

