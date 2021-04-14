Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in March

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROCLF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,244. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Royal Olympic Cruise Lines alerts:

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.