RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.30

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.30 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29), with a volume of 82,967 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £274.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

