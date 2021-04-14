Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSFY remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Rubis has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

About Rubis

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

